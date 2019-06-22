BJD MLA forced PWD engineer to do sit-ups in Odisha

[India], June 7 (ANI): In a purported video, a BJD MLA is seen forcing a PWD junior engineer to do sit-ups in public as punishment, allegedly for the poor quality of the road construction work in the area.

The incident is of Belpada, Bolangir and the lawmaker indulged is Saroj Kumar Meher, BJD MLA from Patnagarh.

In the video, the MLA is seen confronting the government official while dozens of people can be seen standing as onlookers. A couple of persons recorded the entire incident on their mobile until the MLA leaves from there.

MLA Saroj Kumar Meher said that there was resentment among locals against the engineer following which he gave the engineer a punishment.

"When we went to the construction site and tested the quality of the road, we found it unsatisfactory. It brews resentment among locals against the engineer and they asked me to give him punishment. I am saddened by what I did," said Meher. (ANI)