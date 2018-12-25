BJD MP meets Naidu to express solidarity over EVM issue

[India], Dec 25 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed his solidarity with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the issue of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

This was conveyed to Chief Minister Naidu by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, who Naidu here on Tuesday.

The Odisha Chief Minister sent his party MP as his representative to discuss the issue with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

Patnaik held discussions with Chief Minister and sought mutual cooperation in handling national issues. He also asserted that the Odisha government is ready to settle all issues between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha in a friendly atmosphere.

On December 16, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu had come down heavily on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, accusing them of destroying state institutions and federalism in the country. "The economy is not strong due to the devaluation of the currency. The rupee has also risen to an all-time high. There is so much fraud today in banks. EVM tampering is another danger for the nation. We have to protect this nation," Naidu had said while addressing a public rally in Chennai after the inauguration of the statue of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. (ANI)