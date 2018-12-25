BJD MPs, MLAs asked to donate one month's salary to Party ahead of election

[India], December 25 (ANI): BJD President and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked Party MPs, legislators and office bearers to donate at least one month's salary to the Party fund by cheque in a bid to make the party financially stronger.

In a letter to the Party MPs, MLAs, and office bearers ahead of the Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) 21st foundation day on December 26, BJD supremo hailed them for their contribution to the Party.

Patnaik said, "The real strength of BJD is the love of the people of Odisha, and because of that it emerged as the strongest regional party in Odisha."

"BJD is taking its decision in the state for the development and welfare of the people of Odisha; we are no longer waiting to ask for fund from anyone for state's welfare," he added in the letter. BJD Rajya Sabha MP Prashant Nanda said, "Charity begins at home, whatever we are today, it is just because of the party, so it would be our pleasure to donate first." The BJD chief also asked all his party district presidents to implore upon BJD's well-wishers and supporters to donate as per their wish. They can donate through cheque or online and the donated funds will be tax-free under IT act, 1961, sec 80GGC. (ANI)