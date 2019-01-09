BJD submits memorandum to President demanding revision of MSP for Paddy farmers

[India], Jan 9 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, demanding revision and review of Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Paddy for relief to farmers in the state of Odisha.

Asserting that Paddy is the major crop of Odisha and is cultivated over an area of nearly 40 Lakh hectare in a year, the memorandum submitted to the President also outlined the 'unpredictable weather conditions' of the state.

"Our government had proposed to fix up the MSPP of Paddy (common paddy) at Rs. 2930 per quintal to save the farmers from distress because of the low pricing of the produce. The proposal of our Government for fixing of MSP of Common grade Paddy at Rs 2930 per Quintal is also supported by a unanimous resolution of the Odisha Legislative Assembly," read the memorandum.

The Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik accompanied by a 12-member delegation comprising Biju Krushak Janata Dal (BKJD) president Prasanna Acharya, BKJD secretary general Pratap Jena, Cuttack MP Bhatruhari Mahatab, Dhenkanal MP Tathagat Satpathy, Balasore MP Rabindra Jena, and MLA Pramila Mallick, among others, met with President Kovind to submit the memorandum. After meeting the President, Patnaik claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government failed to give Minimum Support Price (MSP) it promised to the paddy farmers during the Lok-Sabha elections in 2014. (ANI)