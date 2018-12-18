BJD to protest in Delhi demanding hike in paddy MSP on Jan 8

[India], Dec 18 (ANI): The Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will stage a protest in Delhi on January 8 demanding hike in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of paddy and implementation of MS Swaminathan Committee recommendations.

Targeting the Centre for "failing to fulfill the promises made to farmers", senior BJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Prasanna Acharya during a presser in Bhubaneswar yesterday, said, "The Centre is insensitive towards the farmers. The Central Government is not keeping its promise of increasing paddy's MSP made during last 2014 general elections."

He also criticised the Centre for not implementing MS Swaminathan Committee reports. Cornering Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly "betraying farmers" , Acharya said, "Odisha Assembly also passed the resolution on paddy farmers MSP issue but Prime Minister Modi has no time to hold a meeting to discuss farmers issue with the Odisha Assembly House Committee." The BJD demanded that the MSP of paddy should be hiked to Rs 2,930 per quintal for Odisha farmers.. The BJD MPs, MLAs along with hundreds of party workers will leave for New Delhi in a special train on January 6. (ANI)