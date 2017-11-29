BJP accuses Congress of using religion as per convenience

[India] November 29 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said for Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and his party, 'religion is a matter of convenience and not devotion'.

BJP's statement comes hours after the Congress party claimed Gandhi is a janeu-dhari (the one who wears Brahminical thread) Hindu.

While addressing a gathering here, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said "Why should there be a secretive air around Rahul Gandhi? "He is one of the most important political people in Indian scenario. For Rahul Gandhi and Congress, religion is a matter of convenience and not devotion. Rahul Gandhi must answer this!."

"They say this is a conspiracy but we say Congress is a conspiracy. The tip of the iceberg of their conspiracy is visible today. There is no conspiracy by anyone. You are a sinner, sin is yours. Rahul Gandhi must say who he actually is," Patra said. In his election rallies in the poll bound state, Gandhi has charged state and central governments of doing little for the poor people in Gujarat. The polling for 182 seats of Gujarat Assembly will take place on December 9 and 14 and votes will be counted on December 18.(ANI)