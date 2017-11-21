BJP accuses Gandhi family of not giving others chance in Congress

[India], November 21 (ANI): As speculations around Rahul Gandhi's unopposed elevation to Congress President's post gained more ground, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday took a jibe at the Gandhi family for dominating all the high posts of the party.

"This is not news for the nation. Everyone knows that a president or chief in the Congress Party is chosen from a single family. There is no scope for anyone else in Congress," BJP leader Shyam Jaju told ANI.

On a satirical note, Jaju added that the future of Congress party is 'good', considering the nation has assessed the leadership of Rahul Gandhi in the past too.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Rajeev Ranjan said that the election was a mere formality "if the congress working committee has decided that Rahul Gandhi will be their next president." Ranjan however avoided passing a judgment, saying that it was an internal matter of the party, and that every party has the right to choose its leadership. On Monday, the Congress announced the Party President's election schedule. As per schedule, notification for poll will be issued on December 1 and the nominations can be filed till December 4. The last date for withdrawal is December 11. The voting will be conducted on December 16 and the results will be declared on December 19 (ANI)