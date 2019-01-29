BJP accuses Mamata of unleashing terror in West Bengal, calls her ‘Talibani Didi’

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): BJP on Tuesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of unleashing ‘terror’ in the state and called her ‘Talibani Didi.’

“We have seen as to how very worried Mamata Banerjee has unleashed the terror of TMC on the BJP and the ordinary people of West Bengal,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters here.

Referring to the damage caused to parked vehicles at the rally venue of Amit Shah in East Midnapore, Patra said: “Workers of the BJP were pulled out of the buses and were beaten up by TMC goons.”

“Is this democracy? Police were watching the whole unfortunate incident as a mute spectator. The BJP workers were beaten up by the supporters of Mamata Banerjee. She is behaving like a Talibani Didi,” he said. Patra also claimed that Chief Minister Banerjee was capable of halting any event organised in the state to criticise Pakistan over Kashmir matter, fearing that the neighbouring country would get worried and the situation in West Bengal could get tense. “Chief Minister Banerjee supports Rohingyas, Bangladeshis, and all those forces which are against India,” said the BJP spokesperson. Condemning the attack on the vehicles used to ferry the audience for Shah’s rally, Patra said: “It is fearful Mamata Banerjee. It is Mamata Banerjee who very well knows that the vote share of BJP is consistently increasing in Bengal.” “That is the reason as to why she is behaving like this. We condemned this behaviour of Mamata Banerjee, which is undemocratic and also lethal for democracy,” he said. The vehicles used for ferrying audience for Shah’s rally in East Midnapore on Tuesday were vandalised by some miscreants when these were parked outside the rally venue. BJP supporters also staged a demonstration, condemning the attack on the parked vehicles. Police said the miscreants lobbed stones on the vehicles and also torched some vehicles. BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha alleged that the attack was the handiwork of TMC supporters. He alleged that the TMC supporters also attacked women travelling in these vehicles. Sinha told ANI, “The TMC is afraid of our strength. That is why they indulged in violence. Unfortunate that everything happened in front of the police, and attackers did not even spare women workers.” Chief Minister Mamata-led TMC government had earlier denied permission for the BJP president’s chopper to land in Malda district where he eventually held a rally on January 22. The Malda district administration, however, said that it was not possible to grant permission to land VVIP helicopters owing to the construction work. Earlier, the state government had raised apprehensions that law and order would be compromised and communal harmony would be disturbed if the BJP were allowed to hold ‘Rath Yatras’ in the state. Later, the Supreme Court allowed the BJP to hold rallies across West Bengal. (ANI)