BJP accuses Opposition of disrupting peace in country

[India], Apr. 8 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday alleged the Congress, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for supporting the violence and disrupting the peace in the nation.

Addressing a press briefing, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "The Congress, the SP and the BSP have supported violence and disrupted the peace of the country."

Prasad further blamed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for opposing the SC/ST Act.

"Our party is working to strengthen the SC/ST Act. This is being opposed by Rahul Gandhi. The opposition is indulging in politics in the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar," he added.

Meanwhile, in the joint press conference, Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot took on BSP supremo Mayawati for her statement on Bharat Bandh and said, "Kanshi Ram Ji never believed in violence but today Mayawati is walking towards that path." Earlier, Mayawati claimed that the success of the recent Bharat Bandh against the Supreme Court ruling on SC/ST Act left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scared of the Dalits. The bandh which was called by the Dalit organisations on April 2 had claimed lives of more than 8 people and injured many. (ANI)