BJP accuses Rahul of getting money from scamster

[India], Dec 10 (ANI): BJP on Monday accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi of getting money from scamster and compared him with Alibaba, while terming his party cadres as 'chaalis chor' (forty thieves)."

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress president, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is 'Alibaba' and his party cadres as 'chaalis chor' (forty thieves)."

Addressing a press conference here, Patra alleged that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rented out their 4.69-acre farmhouse in Delhi in 2013 to an alleged 'scamster' Jignesh Shah, who was under investigation for his alleged corrupt practices when the Congress was in power at the Centre. It is alleged the farmhouse has been let out at the monthly rent of Rs 6.7 lakh.

Referring to the farmhouse owned by Gandhis in Delhi's Mehrauli area, BJP leader further alleged that the two took money from Jignesh Shah, the alleged scamster linked with the National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) payment scam, by renting the farmhouse to Shah's company-Financial Technologies India Ltd. Taking a jibe at Rahul's reference to PM Modi as a 'Chowkidar,' Patra said, "Rahul Gandhi is 'Alibaba' who kept drawing money from the scamster. "Is this not the reason as to why Rahul Gandhi is afraid of the word 'Chowkidar' because he is the Alibaba, who promoted theft by innumerable ways in this country," he asked. (ANI)