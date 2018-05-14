BJP accuses WB Govt. for violence in state

[India], May 14 (ANI): Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babul Supriyo on Monday accused the West Bengal Government for the ongoing protest in the state amid the panchayat polls and demanded President's rule in the state.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister leader termed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee government as "shameless" one, who do not follow any rules.

"Not surprised by all the incidents that are happening since morning. Bengal government is a shameless government; you cannot expect them to follow any kind of constitutional behaviour. I demand President's Rule in West Bengal," Supriyo said.

However, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee said that no major incidents of protest have been reported till now in the state. "There are minor incidents taking place, no major incidents have been reported. The administration is active in places where such clashes have taken place," Chatterjee told ANI. "Voting is being conducted peacefully. I strongly condemn the attack on journalists," he added. Earlier in the day, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was shot dead in Kultali area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district in poll-related violence even as voting continues in the state. Meanwhile, five local journalists have also been injured during violence after booth capturing in West Bengal's Birpara town, allegedly by TMC workers. Ballot papers were thrown in a pond after a fresh clash that broke out between TMC and BJP in West Bengal's Murshidabad town following which the voting had been stopped for now. A person who was injured with a knife allegedly by TMC workers, earlier today is a BJP candidate from Bilkanda. The injured has been identified as Raju Biswas and is currently undergoing treatment at Panihati State General Hospital. Clashes were also reported between BJP and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) workers in Durgapur. As many as 20 people were injured in fresh clashes which broke out between two groups here in Cooch Behar in connection with the same issue earlier today. As per a local, a number of individuals had gone to cast their vote at a polling station here, when they were attacked with sticks by a group of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers. Subsequently, the injured were admitted to MJN Hospital for treatment. BJP supporter Sujit Kumar Das was slapped by Ghosh at Cooch Behar's booth no. 8/12 in the presence of police. As panchayat polls get underway, many incidents of violence have been reported from different pockets of the state. On the other hand, a TMC worker, Anarul Mita, suffered bullet injuries in an attack in Cooch Behar's Dinhata on late Sunday night, after which he was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. The victim has alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers are behind the attack. On a related note, the voting, which began at 7 a.m. on Monday morning, will continue till 5 p.m. in 621 Zilla Parishads, 6157 panchayat samitis, and 31,827 gram panchayats. The counting will take place on May 17. (ANI)