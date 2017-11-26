BJP activist injured in scuffle with CPM dies in Thrissur

[India] November 26 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, who suffered injuries in a scuffle with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) in Kerala's Thrissur, died here today.

The activist was identified as Satheeshan (51) of Kaippamangalam village.

He died at a private hospital in Oleri where he was admitted for further medical treatment.

Satheeshan suffered injuries on his chest.

The scuffle between the CPM and the BJP activists broke out on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed when both parties claimed the body of Satheeshan. An investigation is underway. A tense situation prevailed in Kerala after the worker's death. (ANI)