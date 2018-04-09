BJP against ideology of Dalits, Tribals: Rahul Gandhi

[India], Apr. 9 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) aim is to divide the country while adding that it is against the ideology of Dalits and Tribals.

Rahul further expressed confidence of out powering BJP-led Centre in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"The BJP's aim is to divide the country and is against the ideology of Dalits and Adivasis (Tribals). 2019 Lok Sabha polls will belong to the Congress party and will defeat them in 2019," he said while addressing media at Raj Ghat.

The Congress president, who is observing one-day fast along with other party leaders, said that the hunger strike carried out by the party is against the ideology of the BJP. He added that the Congress would continue fighting against the Central Government which is trying to crush the rights of Dalits and Adivasis. (ANI)