BJP alleges Aiyar's 'Neech Aadmi' remark aimed at polarising votes

[India], December 9 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday alleged that the suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'Neech Aadmi' remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a poll tactic and aimed at polarising votes.

BJP leader Ajay Aggarwal said a meeting took place on December 6 at Aiyar's residence where a Pakistan envoy, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former vice president Hamid Ansari and some other Congress leaders were present following which the assertion was levelled against the prime minister.

"What transpired I don't know but the very next day he made the 'Neech Aadmi' comment for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It may be for the polarisation of votes, their strategy, what conspired, the nation must come to know about it," BJP leader Ajay Aggarwal told ANI. Earlier on Thrusday, Aiyar, while talking to ANI, said it was the first prime minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who turned Dr Ambedkar's wish into reality and it was not correct to badmouth the Nehru-Gandhi family. "This person is a 'neech aadmi' (low-minded). He is not civilised and in a situation like this, there is no need to practise such dirty politics," Aiyar said. Following this statement, the Congress party suspended Aiyar from the primary membership of the party. However, Aiyar clarified that the word 'neech' holds different meanings, adding he would want to apologise for the wrong translation. (ANI)