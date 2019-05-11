BJP alleges irregularities in power sector, seeks answers from Delhi govt

[India], May 11 (ANI): Alleging irregularities in the city's electricity sector, Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta has sought answers on 10 points from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

Gupta accused the Aam Aadmi Party of not fulfilling "even one promise" made in its last Assembly election manifesto pertaining to the power sector.

In a press release, Gupta accused AAP of increasing tariff on power, levying additional charges on customers, purchasing electricity on high rates and not bringing power distribution companies under RTI ambit.

"The Delhi government has enhanced the fixed charges on electricity Bills by a huge six times, in a span of just one year from 2018, from Rs 20 to Rs 125 per connection, which has severely impacted the low and middle-class customers," the press statement said. It said, "In 2002, Delhi government and DISCOMS established the "Pension Trust Fund" for the purpose of disbursing Pension to the employee. However, the current government has disbanded that fund and started penalizing the customers by collecting the 3.8% of Electricity Bill as Pension Fund from the customers, perhaps to benefit the DISCOMS." The BJP leader, as quoted in the press release, said that Power Purchase Cost Adjustment Charges (PPAC) being levied by the government was unconstitutional. "Kejriwal government had announced that if power distribution companies resort to power cuts beyond the specific time they will have to compensate the power consumers. Not a single penny has been paid to anyone so far," it alleged. (ANI)