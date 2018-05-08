BJP announces candidates for LS, assembly bypolls

The Bhartiya Janata Party has declared candidates for by-elections in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The party has fielded Mriganka Singh for battling the Kairana by-poll in Uttar Pradesh. The Kairana by-election comes after the BJP's loss in the Gorakhpur by-poll in the state.

The by-poll was necessitated by the death of BJP Leader Hukum Singh, and his daughter Mriganka Singh became the normal choice for BJP to battle it out in the communally charged Kairana.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is also expected to hold rallies in Kairana ahead of the by-poll. For by-election in Gomia in Jharkhand, the party has chosen Madhav Lal Singh. Singh is a veteran politician and had won the Gomia seat several times before. Munni Devi, wife of late legislator Maganlal Shah has been given a ticket to contest the Tharali by-election in Uttarakhand. Avani Singh is the chosen candidate for the Noorpur by-election in Uttar Pradesh. The By-election was required after the death of BJP's Lokendra Singh Chauhan in February. The Mahestala by-poll in West Bengal will be fought by Sujit Ghosh. (ANI)