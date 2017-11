Ahmedabad, Nov 18 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday evening announced its second list of 36 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections.

There are as many as 19 new faces in it while the rest, including those defeated in the 2012 elections, have been repeated.

The party leadership decided to drop three sitting legislators and fielded new faces in their place.

With this, the BJP has declared contestants for 106 out of total 182 seats.

