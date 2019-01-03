BJP appoints observers for election of party office-bearers in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

[India], Jan 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday appointed observers for the election of its state leadership in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Sharing details of the same, Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda informed that observers for the elections of state leadership in the three states were decided today.

"Thawar Chand Gehlot and Anil Jain have been selected as an observer for Chhattisgarh, Rajnath Singh and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe for Madhya Pradesh and Arun Jaitley and Avinash Rai Khanna for Rajasthan. All these senior leaders will go to respective states as observers," said Nadda.

Nadda further informed that the dates for the meeting will be decided after discussions with the state units and state president will be chosen in consultation with the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA). All these three states went for assembly polls last year and results for the same were announced on December 11. Bharatiya Janata Party had to face loses in all three states. (ANI)