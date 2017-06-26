BJP asks Congress to introspect after Vaghela slams Sonia Gandhi

[India], June 26 (ANI): After senior Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela said that his commitment to party president Sonia Gandhi was over, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said the grand old party should introspect as to why their own party leaders are going against it.

"This is the Congress' internal matter. The Congress should introspect on this issue," BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain told ANI.

Asserting that the Congress has become deprived of leaders, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said the grand old party had lost trust of both, people and its workers.

"The Congress has become leader-less and people are losing trust on the Congress leaders. The Congress has joined hands with parties with whom they had rivalry. This is the reason their own party workers are losing trust on them," Vijayvargiya told ANI. Vaghela, former Gujarat chief minister, lashed out at the Congress party for lack of preparedness to fight the 2017 Gujarat assembly elections. "In 2004, when I was made a minister in the UPA government, Sonia Gandhi said she trusted me despite my RSS-BJP links. In return, I promised her loyalty. However, when we met in Delhi recently, I told her my commitment was over," Vaghela said a public meeting on Saturday in Gandhinagar. Citing the Uttar Pradesh poll failure, he further hit out at the party high command for not learning from the past mistakes. (ANI)