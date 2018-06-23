BJP attacks Cong over GN Azad, Saifuddin Soz's comments on J-K

[India], June 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda on Saturday criticised the Congress party over controversial remarks on Kashmir by Ghulam Nabi Azad and Saifuddin Soz.

Azad, on Thursday, sparked a controversy when he said that the operations by the Army in Jammu and Kashmir killed more civilians than terrorists.

"They (forces) take action against four terrorists and kill 20 civilians. Their action is more against civilians than terrorists. For instance, they killed 13 civilians in Pulwama and just one terrorist," he said in a TV interview.

Similarly, former union minister Soz drew flak after he seconded former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf's claims that Kashmiris would want to stay independent if given a chance and said that independence for Kashmir was not possible. Singh demanded a clarification for the remarks and said, "Congress should clarify its stance on Ghulam Nabi Azad and Saifuddin Soz's remarks. But, I know they will not clarify this as they can go to any extent for votes. For them, our security forces do not have any human rights, all human rights are only for terrorists." Earlier, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also lashed out at the Rahul Gandhi-led party for the remarks made by its two senior leaders, accusing it of strengthening anti-India forces. Prasad further questioned the Congress party as to why it was standing with anti-nationals who wanted to break the country. He said, "What can we expect from today's leadership of the Congress when their chairperson goes to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) chanting 'We will break India into pieces' and 'Insha Allah, Insha Allah'.(ANI)