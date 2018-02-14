BJP bats for two-child policy in India

[India], Feb 14 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday supported the implementation of the two-child policy in India.

Citing Iran's example, BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay wrote on twitter that Iran implemented the two-child policy, in the early 1990s, declaring that Islam favoured families with two children.

He attached his post with a snippet, which explained how Iran's demography had changed after the implementation of the two-child policy.

"Government of Islamic Republic of Iran had declared that Islam favours families with only two children @PMOIndia @narendramodi @SushmaSwaraj @JPNadda @Manekagandhibjp @rsprasad," he posted on the micro-blogging site.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking direction to the Union Government to implement the 'two-child policy' across the country. The petition also stated that government should promote family planning and adopt all such measures to motivate the people of the country to follow two-child policy. The two-child policy is family-size control policy, which encourages parents to limit their families to two children. In India, apart from national level promoting of family planning, the two-child policy is effective in certain states like Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha and Rajasthan. In order to contain its burgeoning population, China introduced the one-child policy in 1979, as a part of its family planning policy. According to reports, the number of births in China fell around 630,000 in 2017. The country repealed its one-child policy in 2016. (ANI)