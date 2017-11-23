BJP behind my fake resignation letter: Gujarat Cong chief

Gujarat Pradesh Congress President Bharatsinh Solanki on Thursday alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) hand behind his 'fake resignation letter'.

Talking to reporters here, Solanki said his fake resignation letter was doing rounds on the social media.

"A fake resignation letter is going around on social media with my signature, claiming that I have resigned from the Presidentship of Gujarat Congress. It is completely fake and I have issued no such letter," Solanki said.

He added that the ruling party was trying to influence the Gujarat elections.

"The BJP is nervous and rattled by the surging popularity of Gujarat Congress. We will meet the Election Commission tomorrow regarding this issue and to lodge a complaint against the BJP," Solanki added. The 14th Gujarat Legislative Assembly election, 2017 is scheduled to be held on December 9 and December 14. The Congress is eyeing to dethrone the BJP-led Gujarat government when the results of the assembly elections are announced on December 18. The last Congress government in Gujarat was led by Chhabildas Mehta from February 17, 1994 to March 13, 1995. (ANI)