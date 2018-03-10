BJP Bihar chief: RJD win would turn Araria into ISI hub

[India] Mar 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Bihar chief Nityanand Rai on Friday said that Araria will turn into an Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) hub if Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) wins in the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll election.

"If (Sarfaraz Alam of RJD) wins then Araria would turn into an ISI hub", said BJP's Bihar Chief, Nityanand Rai while speaking at a public rally.

Araria is a muslim-dominated area with over 40 percent of the population belonging to the religion.

Rai went on to say that if Pradip Singh, a bypoll candidate happens to win the election then the area would remain a hub of patriots.

The Araria lok-sabha bypoll was necessitated by the death of RJD MP Mohammed Taslimuddin. (ANI)