BJP calls Congress move of staking claim in Goa 'undemocratic'

[India], May 18 (ANI): After 13 Congress MLAs handed over a memorandum to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha staking claim to power, South Goa Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Narendra Keshav Sawaikar on Friday called the move "undemocratic" and "unprecedented".

"This type of demand is totally undemocratic, unprecedented and does not come under the framework of the constitution," Sawaikar told ANI.

The Goa Congress' move came after Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Wednesday invited the BJP to form the government in the state as it was the single-largest party despite the same not having the simple majority.

Drawing comparisons from the same, the Congress, which bagged 17 seats in Goa in 2017 state assembly election, is now staking claim at forming the government since they are the single-largest party in the state. The BJP MP further called it a desperation and frustration of the Congress party. Speaking to ANI, Sawaikar said, "This is the desperation, frustration of Congress party, that is why they have demanded such thing." "After around 400 days, Goa Congress demanding such thing to the governor, shows they are trying to cover the leadership failure of their party. We condemn it," he added. Meanwhile, Goa BJP leader Vinay said, "16 Congress MLAs had to go and meet the governor but only 13 went. It shows that Goa's Congress party is not united." Earlier in the day, Congress Goa in-charge Chella Kumar claimed that if given a chance they can prove their majority in the assembly within seven days. (ANI)