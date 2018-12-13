BJP calls for a state-wide shutdown in Kerala

[India], Dec 13 (ANI): The BJP on Thursday called for a state-wide shutdown on Friday after a 49-year-old man, Venugopalan Nair, set himself ablaze and died in Trivandrum medical earlier today.

The BJP has alleged that Nair, a Lord Ayyappa's devotee took the grave step as he was hurt over the ruling, which allowed entry of women of menstruating age inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Sabrimala temple.

A string of protests have been witnessed in the state after the Supreme Court allowed women of all age groups to enter the Lord Ayappa shrine. However, female devotees in the age bracket of 10 to 50 years have not yet succeeded in offering prayer at the shrine even after the Apex Court's decision.

According to the local police, the deceased, doused himself in some flammable liquid and then lit his clothing outside the Secretariat. Nair, set himself on fire around 1:30 am earlier today, near the BJP's venue of protest against restrictions on women's entry into Sabarimala temple. Police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the victim's extreme step. (ANI)