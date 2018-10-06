BJP calls for strike in Kerala's Pathanamthitta tomorrow

[India], Oct 6 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a strike in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district on October 7 to protest against a clash erupted between the party's youth wing state president and police during a protest march. The strike will begin at 6 am and end at 6 pm.

Earlier on Saturday, a clash broke out between BJP Yuva Morcha state president Prakash Babu and police officials during protest march taken out by activists towards the residence of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) chief A Padmakumar at Aranmula on Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple issue. TDB manages the temple.

The Supreme Court, on September 28 allowed women of all age groups to enter the hill shrine. On October 3, the Kerala government had said that it would implement the apex court's ruling on Sabarimala temple in the coming pilgrim season.(ANI)