BJP calls for West Bengal bandh after student's death on Sept 26

A day after a college student succumbed to his injuries after being injured in a clash between police and mob in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district, the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a 12-hour bandh in the state on September 26.

Tapas Barman, a third-year student was severely injured when a mob clashed with the police forces during a students' protest. He later succumbed to his injuries in the North Bengal Medical College.

The protest was against recruitment of Urdu teachers in Daribhit High School in Islampur area whereas the students' demand was for Science and English teachers.

The BJP also observed a 12-hour bandh in the district on Friday after Rajesh Sarkar, a student of the ITI college, lost his life after being hit by a bullet on Thursday. (ANI)