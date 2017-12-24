BJP campaign for simultaneous Lok Sabha, state assembly polls

New Delhi : The Bhartiya Janata Party are campaigning at every opportunity for the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections as repeatedly enunciated by PM Modi.

Party general secretary Bhupender Yadav from Rajasthan had listed a resolution in this regard in the Lok Sabha on Friday that could not be taken up as the Chairman adjourned the House within 20 minutes to prevent another day of ruckus by the Congress members.

Yadav want amendment of the election and other related laws forthwith for the simultaneous polls to give clear five years to the incumbent government to focus on governance.

BJP member Satyanarayan Jatia from Madhya Pradesh and Akali Dal member Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa went a step further to ask the law minister during question hour in the Rajya Sabha to go for simultaneous polls not only in Lok Sabha and Assemblies but also in local bodies and gram panchayats "to save public money, time and energy of administration." The minister's answer did not come as the question hour could not take place.