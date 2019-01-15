BJP can try as much as they want, K'tka govt. stable: Mallikarjun Kharge

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): BJP can try as much as they want but the government in Karnataka is stable, asserted senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday.

"Let BJP try as much as they want but the government is stable. All people have been elected on ideology and they are not going to leave. However, BJP keeps on trying (to poach) because they are habitual. In 2008 also when they didn't have the majority, they indulged in poaching and made people resign through operation 'Kamala'," Kharge told ANI.

He added, "This time their (BJP) attempts are not going to yield results. I have spoken to the Chief Minister as well as Siddaramaiah and everyone has assured me that the government is stable."

He also cleared the air on speculations of missing Congress legislators and said, "It is all a lie, someone has gone to Mumbai, some are in Delhi because of their work. They will keep on blackmailing and keep on using these tactics till the parliamentary elections."

Speaking further on the action taken on former CBI director Alok Verma, Kharge again outlined the need to bring out the minutes of the meeting in public domain and asserted that a decision in this regard depends on the government's outlook.

"It is up to their will and we can't force them on CVC report. The report on which the action has been taken, is wrong. They heard only one side. We are talking about principle of natural justice. If they believe in it then they should have given an opportunity to Alok Verma to make arguments on (retired Supreme Court Judge Justice AK Patnaik) Patnaik's report. This is unfortunate that all these things did not happen. We have written a letter, let us see if the answer comes or not," said Kharge.

Earlier in the day, Kharge had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the appointment of M Nageswara Rao as interim Director of the CBI was "illegal" and contending that the government seemed to be "scared" of having the premier investigative agency headed by an "independent" chief.

Kharge, who is a member of the Selection Committee headed by the Prime Minister that decides on appointment of a CBI Director, has demanded that the government "come clean" by releasing the CVC report and the report of Justice Patnaik who was asked by the Supreme Court to monitor the CVC's inquiry into the allegations against ousted CBI chief Alok Verma. (ANI)