BJP candidate elected Sendhwa municipal council chief

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate was elected the unopposed president of the municipal council of Madhya Pradesh's Sendhwa as no contender was pitted against her in the civic body polls, on Saturday.

BJP's Basanti Bai Vishnu Prasad Yadav was the only candidate in the fray in Sendhwa's civic body elections for the post of municipal council chief.

Also, Sarla Manish from Ward Number 1, Megha Ekri from Ward No. 5, Mr. Govind from Ward No. 8, Mr. Dinesh Soni from Ward No. 10, Vimlabai Gangaram from Ward No. 12, Mr. Kamal Vanshilal from Ward Number 13 and Ward No. 16 from Sunita Prakash Nikam, Deepak Balamukund from Ward number 20, have been elected unopposed councillors.

"Today, on the last date of nomination withdrawal, many candidates have decided to give the opportunity to the party candidates, believing in the development policies of the BJP," said Lokendra Parashar, Madhya Pradesh BJP president. (ANI)