BJP CEC meeting underway to chalk out strategy

[India], Apr 8 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee meeting is currently underway at the party headquarters, here.

The committee is likely to come out with the first list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections.

The meeting is chaired by BJP national president Amit Shah, and the attendees include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, former Karnataka chief minister B. S. Yeddyurappa, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, among others.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)