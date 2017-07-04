BJP committed to bring change in Odisha: Amit Shah

[India], July 04 (ANI): Setting the tone for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Odisha which will go to polls in 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Tuesday said the saffron party is concerned to bring change in the state and is committed for the upliftment of the people.

"We are concerned to bring a change in the country. A change in terms of situation of the state, to end unemployment in the state, to provide 24-hour electricity in the state," Shah said, while addressing a 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot' programme here.

Shah further said only under the regime of the BJP government the people can get 24 hours of electricity and other basic amenities. "Only the BJP government can get 24 hours of electricity in the city. For bringing clean water, only 14 percent people are getting clean drinking water. The Congress and the BJD can never provide free rice or water to a poor person's house. This can only be achieved under the Narendra Modi Government," he said. Earlier in the day, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Shah ate at a local's house, in Ganjam district's Hugulapata village of Odisha. They also met mother of Chitrasen Jena, a BJP youth leader who was killed in the post Panchayat polls violence in Odisha's Khurda. Shah, along with Pradhan visited Bada Pokharia village in Khurda district of Odisha to meet the bereaved family. The BJP chief expressed grief over Chitrasen's death and also vowed to take stern action against the culprits. "We give our heartily tribute to Chitrasen Ji. We respect his sacrifice. I promise that those who were behind his death will be arrested soon," Shah said. BJP youth leader Chitrasen Jena was allegedly killed by Biju Janta Dal (BJD) goon following violence erupted during Panchayat polls. (ANI)