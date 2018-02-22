BJP condemns Khalistani terrorist invitation for Trudeau reception

[India] Feb. 22 (ANI) : Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday reacted strongly against the invitation of Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal for a dinner reception hosted by the Canadian High Commission in Mumbai.

Swamy also questioned Canadians' stand about not supporting Khalistan.

"It was foolish on our part to not do a background check. And how could Canadians, who claim that they do not support the Khalistani, allow the same," he told ANI.

In a recently released photo, Atwal was seen posing along with Canadian Prime Minister's wife, Sophie Trudeau.

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, who visited Jama Masjid in the national cpital, with his family, avoided to reply questions on the same. Meanwhile, the invite has now been rescinded, the Canadian Consulate told ANI. Jaspal Atwal, who was convicted of the attempted murder of Punjab minister, Malkiat Singh Sidhu, on Vancouver Island in 1986; is a convicted Khalistani terrorist, who was active in the banned International Sikh Youth Federation. (ANI)