BJP confident of Kairana by-poll victory, slams Opposition for 'misleading voters'

[India], May 27 (ANI): Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha by-poll in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana, BJP candidate Mriganka Singh along with other party leaders has slammed the Deobandi Ulema for 'misleading voters', especially Muslims, in the respective constituency.

Earlier, Deobandi Ulema from Saharanpur took a jibe at BJP, accusing the latter of flaring up communal disharmony and appealing to the voters to elect Rashtriya Lok Dal's Tabassum Hassan.

"People of Kairana are very much aware of all this.They will vote for development and good governance. They are not going to come under anybody's influence. They are misleading voters," Mriganka told ANI.

Deobandi Ulema accused the BJP of creating communal disharmony. He said that the BJP has not been able to benefit the voters of the country and has only created an atmosphere of communal disharmony. BJP leader Ashok Pradhan also hit out at Deobandi Ulema while alleging that the opposition doesn't want peace in the area. "All this will become the reason behind their loss. They don't want peace in the area. They can't see people living without any fear. They want protests to take place so that people will leave the place. However, now the people are in a mood to see BJP win the elections," Pradhan told ANI. The Kairana by-election was necessitated following the death of BJP Leader Hukum Singh. His daughter Mriganka Singh became the choice for BJP to battle it out in the Kairana. The Kairana Lok Sabha seat has around 17 lakh voters, including three lakh Muslims, four lakh backward castes (Jat, Gujjar, Saini, Kashyap, Prajapati, and others) and about 1.5 lakh Dalits. Voting for the Kairana by-polls will be held on May 28 and the results will be declared on May 31. (ANI)