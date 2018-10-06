BJP confident of victory in state polls: Ravi Shankar Prasad

[India], Oct 6 (ANI): Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident of electoral victory in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana, for which the poll dates have been announced by the Election Commission (EC) today.

"We welcome decision of the EC to hold the elections. The BJP will contest elections in a very conclusive and decisive manner and we shall repeat our victory in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan very convincingly," Prasad said.

"People will give their blessings to us, we are very sure about it and we will also do very well in Telangana and Mizoram. We need not forget that these states were 'bimaru' states but the governance of BJP rescued them, also in Telangana and Mizoram we will win," he added. The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the election schedule for the Assembly Elections of five states- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana. Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat informed that the results of all the elections will be announced on December 11. (ANI)