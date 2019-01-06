BJP confident of winning more than 23 seats in Bengal: Amit Shah

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Saturday stated that his party (BJP) will win more than 23 seats in West Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference in Agartala, Shah said, "In West Bengal, BJP will win more than 23 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. A change is about to happen in Bengal, the people are fed up of the alliance of the Congress and the Trinamool Congress."

This comes after the BJP got into a tussle with the Trinamool Congress after the former was barred from holding Yath Ratra in West Bengal.

Taking a jibe at BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called the 'Yath Ratra', a 'Danga Yatra'. Banerjee had further attacked the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that they have not provided the state with the 26 percent of the fund that they had committed three years ago for the construction of Tajpur Bridge. (ANI)