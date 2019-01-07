BJP, Cong issue whips to MPs to be present in LS tomorrow

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have issued three-line whips for party parliamentarians to be present in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The three-line whip is a strict instruction to the Members of Parliament (MPs) from their respective parties, which necessitates their presence in the House and participation in the voting. Any breach of the whip has serious consequences including disciplinary action against the violators.

Legislative Business of Lok Sabha includes many bills for consideration and passing including the DNA Technology Regulation Bill'18, the National Medical Commission Bill'17, the Dentists (Amendment) Bill'17, the Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill'18, Consideration of RS amendments: NCTE (Amendment) Bill'18, Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill'18.

In Rajya Sabha, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill'18 will be introduced. Other bills listed for introduction in the upper house include the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill'19, the National Commission for Homeopathy Bill'19, Bills for consideration and Passing-The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill'18, the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill'18, the Consumer Protection Bill'18 and the Appropriation (No.6) Bill'18. Sources informed that all BJP MPs will be protesting in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Parliament tomorrow at 10 am against the attack on BJP Rajya Sabha MP V. Muraleedharan's residence in Thalassery, Kerala. (ANI)