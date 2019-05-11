BJP, Cong spreading rumours to create confusion amongst SP-BSP workers: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress were spreading rumours to create confusion amongst SP and BSP workers in Uttar Pradesh. He also claimed that the BJP was indulging in caste-based politics and spreading hatred and its government was based on lies and hatred.

"Prime Minister Modi came to Pratapgarh and said that SP is not with BSP thus helping others to create confusion between the workers and leaders in both the parties. First BJP said this and now it is being heard that Congress is also spreading such rumours at places where Lok Sabha elections will take place on Sunday," Yadav told ANI here

"The SP-BSP alliance is strong and they are contesting as one. They are spreading such rumours because the people are not with them," the SP leader said. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP blame others for things they do or want to do. BJP is doing caste-based politics and politics of spreading hatred among different castes and religions. Their government is based on lies and hatred. The people have decided to demolish the government which was formed on hatred," he added. He went on to add, "Congress and BJP are one in doing injustice, they are one in filing fake cases against us, they are one in spreading rumours and they are one in doing conspiracy." On May 4, while addressing a rally in Pratapgarh, Prime Minister Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress and called it a "vote cutter" party. He also accused Congress and SP of "betraying" Mayawati for their personal gains. "Congress leaders are happily sharing the stage with those of SP during rallies. These people have betrayed Behenji (Mayawati) in such a cunning way that even she is unable to comprehend it. The party which was staking claim to prime ministerial post before the first round of voting, now admits to being a vote cutter," he said. "These people made an alliance just to benefit themselves. They took advantage of Mayawati by showing her dreams of becoming the Prime Minister. But instead, Congress and SP kept her in the dark," he added. (ANI)