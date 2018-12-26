BJP, Congress attack KCR for delay in ministry expansion

[India], Dec 26 (ANI): Congress and BJP have criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not expanding his ministry even weeks after the formation of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the state.

Dr Laxman, president of Telangana unit of BJP attacked Chief Minister Rao for going on a 'federal front tour' before the formation of his ministry.

Speaking to ANI, he said: "The elections are over. People have given a clear majority to the TRS. It has been two weeks after the election result was announced. Even the oath ceremony of MLAs has not taken place after the candidates were declared elected."

"The formation of Ministry has not been done till now. People of Telangana are surprised over KCR as he has left the administration of the state and gone for a federal front tour. Regional parties have no outlook for the nation," he added. TRS president Rao took oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana for the second time on December 13, 2018. Echoing similar sentiments, former Congress MP Hanumanth Rao alleged that "there is no government in the state even after the declaration of results 15 days back." He said, "After the landslide victory, he should facilitate the oath of MLAs and ministers while looking after the functioning of the government. He is only concentrating on federal front. On one hand, he says that he wants a non-Congress and non-BJP front, but meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is no government in the state." TRS leader Abid Rassol Khan, however, played down these charges and said that an effective ministry would shortly be formed. "Very shortly the TRS will form an effective ministry, which will work for the betterment of the state," he said. "The ministers who are chosen will work honestly for the cause of Telangana under the leadership of KCR. Telangana Chief Minister KCR is working on the formation of the ministry," he said. Telangana Chief Minister Rao is currently in New Delhi, where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday. His meeting with Prime Minister Modi comes after 15 days of the announcement of Telangana Assembly poll result in which Chandrashekar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won 88 seats out of a total of 119 seats. (ANI)