BJP, Congress back Salman Khan's 'warmongering' remark

[India], June 15 (ANI): Supporting Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's views on warmongering, representatives from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have said that the superstar has voiced the collective opinion of all Indians.

Speaking at a promotional event, Khan had said "those people who order war, they should be given guns and made to fight. Within a day all conflicts will get over as their legs will start shaking."

Agreeing with Khan, BJP leader Shaina NC told ANI here that was is never a solution.

"However, any decision related to this is for the Centre and the administration to take; it is not for us to comment upon. However, we must stand in solidarity with our armed forces," she added. Expressing a similar stance, Congress leader Hidayathulla urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote peace talks between India and Pakistan, adding that the current strategy being implemented by the Centre can be detrimental to the country. "All Indians bat for peace between the two countries. Right now, China and Pakistan are trying to get Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Myanmar under their fold. This can be detrimental for India. The Centre should not express enmity at this point; they should resume the peace talks that had been carried out earlier," he said. At a promotional event for his upcoming film 'Tubelight', the 'Sultan' star, who in the movie experiences the turmoil of emotions that one goes through after being separated by a loved one as a result of war, expressed his opinion on warmongering and said, "In war, the Armies of both sides lose their lives. The families are without their sons or their fathers. They have to live their whole lives without them. Those people who order war, they should be given guns and made to fight. Within a day all conflicts will get over as their legs will start shaking." The Kabir Khan-directorial is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war and narrates the story of two brothers who were separated by the war, when one of them joins the Indian Army to fight the Chinese and gets captured by their Army. Starring Sohail Khan, Zhu Zhu and Om Puri, the flick is slated to release on June 23. (ANI)