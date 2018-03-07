BJP, Congress responsible for injustice with Andhra: TDP

Telugu Desam Party (TPD) on Wednesday held both Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party responsible for the injustice done to Andhra Pradesh during the bifurcation of the state.

TDP MP T.G. Venkatesh said the opposition Congress is naturally talking about special status to Andhra, but the truth is that both the BJP and Congress are"culprit".

Venkatesh suggested that if not special status, the Central Government could provide incentives and subsidy to new industries coming up in Andhra Pradesh.

"The Centre is "blunt" regarding the demands put forward by the TDP and has told Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu-led government that if they provide incentives to industries in Andhra then the adjacent states would be affected," he added. Another TDP member protesting in front of the Gandhi statue in the parliament said they would continue their protest until the Centre listens and fulfills their demands assured in the Re-organisation Act.(ANI)