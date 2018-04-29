BJP corners Congress over phone-tapping row

[India], Apr. 29 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday mocked the Congress leaders for alleging that their phone calls were being tapped ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Talking to ANI, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "Karnataka minister saying their phone calls are being tapped by BJP is hilarious, this is nothing but a lame excuse for their impending defeat."

Two days back, Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy had accused BJP president Amit Shah of tapping the phone calls of the Congress leaders to know the plans for the upcoming polls.

On a related note, Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect representatives to the 225-member state assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)