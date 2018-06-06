BJP corners Rahul Gandhi on Mandsaur remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday asked Congress President Rahul Gandhi to do his homework before making any remark.

This comes after the Congress President while addressing a farmers' rally in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly waiving off loans for industrialists.

"Rahul Gandhi is indulging in such politics to mark his presence after returning from his vacation. He is trying to mislead farmers in Mandsaur and does not know the basics of the discussions that took place in the Parliament," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said at a press conference.

Earlier in the day, Rahul, who visited the kin of the victims of last year's police firing in Mandsaur, criticised Prime Minister Modi for allegedly granting loans to industrialists rather than farmers. "Narendra Modi calls Mehul Choksi, "Mehul Bhai", these people were given Rs.30 crores each by him. If Madhya Pradesh had that money, farmers wouldn't have committed suicide," he said at the Kisan Samriddhi Sankalp rally. Reacting to this, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a blog post said Rahul's claim was "completely false." "The government has not waived of a single rupee due from any industrialist. The facts are to the contrary. Those who owed money to the banks and other creditors have been declared insolvent and removed from their companies by the IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) enacted by Prime Minister Modi's government. These loans were given largely during the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) Government," he said in his blog post titled 'How much does he know?' Jaitley also rubbished Rahul's allegations that loans were being sanctioned to industrialists and not to farmers. (ANI)