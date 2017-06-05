BJP corners Rahul Gandhi over 'Upanishad and Bhagwad Gita' statement

[India] June 5 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday cornered Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi over his reported statement on Upanishads and the Bhagwad Gita.

Rahul reportedly told Congress workers in Chennai that he has been reading Upanishads and the Bhagwad Gita to take on the Rashtriya Swamyamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told ANI that Rahul's statement reflected he had accepted that the ideology of BJP and the RSS reflects the true eternal element of India.

"Rahul Gandhi's statement referring Gita and Upanishad in the context of the ideology of BJP and RSS suggests that now he has accepted that our ideology is inspired by those books, which are the symbol of eternal Indian wisdom since ages unknown inspiring the entire human race," said Trivedi. The BJP leader mocked Rahul's current 'mental status' and said it would have changed much before had he read teachings of the Bhagwad Gita earlier. "It is unfortunate that until now he had no time to look into these books. Even if he would have got time to study the literature of his own party's stalwart in freedom struggle; Bal Gangadhar Tilak's Gita Rahasya, or various statements of Mahatma Gandhi on Gita, then he would not have been in the mental status he is in today," said the BJP spokesperson. (ANI)