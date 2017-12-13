BJP councillors protest after Meerut Mayor violates national song rule

[India], Dec 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors registered a protest when Meerut Mayor Sunita Verma, a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, allegedly kept sitting while the national song, Vande Maataram, was played at an official ceremony, on Tuesday.

The councillors also raised slogans against Verma.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters here, Verma said, "Vikas ki baat kijiye. Mera dhyaan mat bhatkaiye (Let's talk about development. Don't try to shift my focus)."

The previous mayor, Harikant Ahluwalia, a BJP leader, had made singing of the national song, while standing, at the Meerut Municipal Corporation (MMC) board meetings mandatory. It was also said that the membership of those who refused would be terminated. (ANI)