BJP created 'so-called' 2G scam out of fear: Congress

[India] December 23 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said the 'so-called' 2G scam was created out of fear by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to media here, "The balloon of the falsehood of the BJP has been punctured by the judiciary. A story was concocted and the 'so-called' 2G scam was created out of fear. The scriptwriter of the story was former CAG Vinod Rai and the director, producer, propaganda chairman and secretaries were BJP leaders. They defamed the Congress leadership, Congress prime minister and Congress Party in a whole".

He added that the BJP party unleashed a malicious propaganda against the government during the UPA period. "It was the sole reason for the rise of the BJP and fall of the UPA government. The BJP government has not fulfilled a single promise made to the nation during the 2014 election. We will fight them politically and expose them", Azad asserted. All accused in the 2G spectrum allocation scam cases - including former telecom minister A Raja and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi - were, earlier on Thursday, acquitted by a Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court. The verdict was announced nearly seven years after the first arrest was made by the CBI in 2011. The alleged scam relates to the granting of 2G spectrum licence allocations in 2007-08, which caused, according to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, a loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the public exchequer. It was among the major corruption scandals that came to light during the second term of the UPA government headed by former prime minister Manmohan Singh. (ANI)