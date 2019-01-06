BJP credits Centre's 'commitment' for declaring Mallya FEO

New Delhi: A day after an anti-corruption court declared liquor baron Vijay Mallya as a fugitive economic offender (FEO), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said that the development shows the commitment of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government.

Speaking to ANI, BJP national spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy said that the decision on Mallya is just a beginning and more offenders will be caught under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

"Vijay Mallya is the first fugitive who has been declared as an economic offender under the PMLA that was passed in August, last year," he said.

Rudy further said that Mallya has defaulted Indian banks to the tune of Rs 9000 crore and is a part of a chain of offenders who have created Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) in the country. "The court verdict is a not the last one but a beginning that signifies that more offenders, who took money from the country and fled, will be caught," he added. While praising the central government, Rudy said, "This shows the commitment of the government, that such people will be marked and would be pronounced and agencies will take a call on them." Echoing similar views, BJP leader Shanawaz Hussian also praised the government asserting that it is a big win for the Centre. "This is a big win for Indian Government. After being declared fugitive offender, Mallya will have to come back and will have to face the law," he added. Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) national spokesperson KC Tyagi also welcomed the court's order and said, "He (Vijay Mallya) was escaping the law for a long time. Now, his property would be confiscated. It is a welcome step. " On Saturday, Mallya was declared a fugitive economic offender by a special court here under the PMLA becoming the first person to be declared so under the new law. In the wake of the order by the Special PMLA court, Mallya's properties can now be confiscated by the investigating agencies. The court will hear the plea on confiscating his properties on February 5.

