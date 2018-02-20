BJP criticises assault on Delhi chief secretary terms 'constitutional crisis' over capital

[India], Feb. 20 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after Delhi Chief Secretary was allegedly assaulted at the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence and said a constitutional crisis looms over the capital.

BJP's statement comes hours after Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash was allegedly assaulted by two AAP MLAs in presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence.

"BJP condemns this incident. A constitutional crisis looms over Delhi. First time we saw a Chief Secretary being assaulted on the directions of a Chief Minister. AAP and anarchy have become synonymous. It has no relations with Constitution," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said while addressing a press conference.

The BJP spokesperson went on to ask whether Kejriwal had any right to remain in his post as Chief Minister of Delhi. "Does such Chief Minister have the right to stay on his post? Such Chief Minister has no moral responsibility to stay on the post. He must resign immediately," Patra added. The Delhi Chief Secretary has alleged that he was manhandled and abused at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence by two lawmakers of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) late last night. Prakash has alleged that he was attacked in the presence of the Chief Minister after being summoned for discussions on Aadhar-related problems. Meanwhile, AAP in an official statement clarified its stance saying that a meeting was held at the Chief Minister's residence regarding Aadhar related problems. "About 2.5 lakh families deprived of rations last month due to faulty implementation of Aadhar. MLAs were under tremendous pressure from the public. There was a meeting of MLAs at CM residence," said an official statement by the AAP. The statement further said that the Chief Secretary refused to answer questions saying that he "wasn't answerable to MLAs and the chief minister" but only to the Lieutenant Governor. "He used bad language against some MLAs and left without answering any questions. Now he's making ludicrous allegations," the statement added. (ANI)