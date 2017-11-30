BJP criticises TMC for showing Kashmir in Pakistan in school examination

[India], Nov 30 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party has criticised All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) for allegedly distributing maps during school examination that showed some portions of Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh as parts of Pakistan and China respectively.

"You can see in the map given to students where PoK, Aksai Chin, Arunachal Pradesh have gone out from the Indian boundaries. This is done by the TMC led teachers' cell," alleged BJP State General Secretary Raju Banerjee.

He further stated that the map's watermark shows 'WBBSC' which is the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.

"Our question to the present government is whether they agree to what Pakistan and China claims about these Indian territories," asked Banerjee. Criticising TMC further, Raju Banerjee said there is no democracy in Bengal while "only Trinamool system functions in the state." "It seems as if the whole TMC government supports the terrorists who come here. We are seeing this issue very seriously," he said. Banerjee also said that they will write to the Ministry of Human Resource Development to take action on the matter. "All this happening in the state is not in the interest of the nation. We will take legal step and will also protest. BJP will not spare this matter," he added. Echoing Banerjee, BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha criticised TMC stating that the latter "wants to break India itself." He further demanded clarification from state Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee. "These people have no values for all those lives which have been sacrificed because of the protest against Pakistan and China visa vis Kashmir and Arunachal Preadesh respectively. I am sure there is some conspiracy or crime behind this. This issue should be investigated and also the CM should release a statement," Sinha added. The general secretary alleged that maps distributed in Geography paper of Class tenth board, Madhyamik Test examination 2017 showed portion of Kashmir as part of Pakistan and portion of Arunachal Pradesh as part of China.(ANI)