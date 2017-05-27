BJP deceiving 'ageing' Yeddyurappa: Cong

[India], May 27 (ANI): Reacting with sarcasm and derision to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s decision of naming B.S. Yeddyurappa as Chief Ministerial face in the upcoming Karnataka polls, Congress has said that he will be the part of 'mook- darshak mandal' (silent brigade) by the time he will contest elections.

Speaking to ANI here, Congress leader Brijesh Kalappa said, "B.S. Yeddyurappa is being deceived by the BJP government because he will attain the age of 75 till April 2018 when elections are due. At the election time, Yedurappa will already be the member of 'Mook Darshak Mandal', so after being the member of it, is it not possible for him to become the chief minister."

Claiming that these things will not work in Karnataka, Kalappa stated that the loss of BJP in Karnataka is certain. "These all are carefully hatched plans to make Yeddyurappa ji work and then see to it that somebody else becomes the chief minister," he added. During an interaction with the media, BJP president Amit Shah had said that Yeddyurappa will be the party's chief ministerial face in the Assembly polls scheduled early next year. (ANI)